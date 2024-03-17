Survival | Patrik Raitaluoma, who was in a drunken hell, sowed a lot of evil around him – Suddenly the party was over

24-year-old Patrik Raitaluoma went through drug hell, but the story took a happy turn.

Patrik Raitaluoma's slide towards the diving spiral started already at the age of 12. Now he is 24 years old and tells how he got back on his feet.

From Turku Patrik Raitaluoma is at the age of 24 on the threshold of a new life. Behind him are years of drug and crime hell, from which, in addition to him, his loved ones and the victims of numerous crimes have suffered. There are dozens of frauds, thefts, violent crimes and several prison terms.

