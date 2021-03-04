That a match in the regular phase has a final rank has more of a topic than of reality. But this Thursday in Saint Petersburg, in the land of tsars, the cliché was skipped. Madrid won (71-75), he is alive because he is a wild competitor beyond his circumstances, which now are not the best. I live because in 48 hours he buried the image of a certain neglect before Khimki, when he had it easier, and he took his voracious version against Zenit when he painted more complicated. He came out to bite, to die on his feet and survived.

Great attitude and great game from the starting quintet. Alocen faced the hoop, legs and talent to take advantage and score or assist; Deck hit everything he could; Taylor made Pangos look less; Garuba defended hard and Tavares was the intimidator of always and also the scorer in the heights, the finisher of the actions of his teammates, all very incisive, which opened spaces. The rotation entered the equation (Causeur, Abalde, Thompkins …) and Madrid showed that it was not a starting five, but a dynamic block. He reached the 14 advantage (15-29) and, then, the local star, the former blue Kevin Pangos, read Laprovittola’s defense and took the bull by the horns.

Taylor returned urgently to quell the Canadian rebellion, but between the fact that Tavares was no longer on the track and the Zenit defense was another, the white offensive spring reduced its flow to a minimum. The inertia did not change yet (29-38 at halftime), he would do so at the restart with a 29-14 run that would have knocked almost everyone off almost any day; not to this resilient Madrid, not this Thursday in Saint Petersburg.

Nine straight points from gunner Billy Baron (two free throws, a 3 + 1 and a triple) stretched the local gum: 58-52. “There was a need”, Laso would say later, so Madrid bite the bullet and without Tavares, prematurely on the bench after pointing out a fourth staff that he did not commit. Real became strong behind, took attacking fouls (perhaps a bad referee conscience helped), Carroll holed a couple of baskets and Taylor tapped …

There were six minutes remaining (64-60) and Tavares returned, another twist back with Lapro and Deck active and successful in front, going for the hoop and back to the sock (69-70). Less than a minute and a half, the Tavares show arrived: blockade and brutal 2 + 1 on Poythress after the lateral blocking and continuation with Deck (an old formula), the Argentine was the base from the kickoff in that decisive action. Maybe the play of the game. Then Edy punched Baron’s triple at seven meters and Causeur got it all on track from staff. They live.