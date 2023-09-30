Welcome to the bustling metropolis of Tokyo, the vibrant heart of Japan! As you embark on your journey as an intern in this dynamic city, you’re in for an unforgettable experience. Tokyo may seem overwhelming at first. But fear not; this survival guide will help you navigate what it’s like on the typical first week of internships in Tokyo.

Day 1: Arrival and Orientation

The excitement and jet lag may hit you simultaneously as you step off the plane at Narita or Haneda Airport. Take a deep breath; you’re about to embark on a life-changing adventure. After clearing customs, ensure you have your passport, visa, and required documentation handy.

Your company or internship program likely has an orientation planned for you. Pay close attention; this will provide essential information about your new workplace and living arrangements. Don’t hesitate to ask questions; it’s the best way to familiarize yourself with the surroundings.

Day 2: Mastering the Subway System

Tokyo’s subway system is a marvel of efficiency but can be intimidating for newcomers. Obtain a Suica or Pasmo card. These are reloadable smart cards that make navigating the subway a breeze. As you figure out routes and schedules, Google Maps or dedicated apps like Tokyo Subway Navigation will be your best friends.

Day 3: Discovering Local Cuisine

One of the joys of Tokyo is its diverse culinary scene. Start your gastronomic adventure with a bowl of ramen or some fresh sushi. Don’t be afraid to try street food; it’s often the most authentic and delicious. Brush up on your basic Japanese dining etiquette, such as bowing and saying “Itadakimasu” before a meal and “Gochisousama deshita” after.

Day 4: Embracing Japanese Culture

Dive into Tokyo’s rich culture by visiting iconic landmarks like Asakusa’s Senso-ji Temple and the Meiji Shrine. Participate in a traditional tea ceremony or try on a kimono. Respect local customs, like removing your shoes before entering someone’s home or certain restaurants.

Day 5: Language Essentials

While many Tokyoites speak English, learning a few basic Japanese phrases will earn you respect and make your daily interactions smoother. Phrases like “Arigatou” (Thank you) and “Sumimasen” (Excuse me) go a long way. Consider enrolling in a language course or using language-learning apps for more in-depth study.

Day 6: Navigating Daily Life

Understanding Tokyo’s neighborhoods will be crucial. Shinjuku is known for its nightlife, Shibuya for its bustling streets, and Akihabara for its electronics and anime culture. Familiarize yourself with your local area, and locate grocery stores, laundromats, and convenience stores like 7-Eleven for your daily needs.

Day 7: Networking and Making Friends

Tokyo offers countless opportunities to connect with people. Attend meetups, join expat groups, or engage in hobbies you’re passionate about. Don’t be shy; the city is full of friendly faces eager to make new friends.

Your Tokyo Internship Adventure Awaits!

Your first week as an intern in Tokyo will be a whirlwind of new experiences and cultural discoveries. Embrace the adventure, stay open-minded, and soak in the unique energy of this incredible city. Soon, you’ll find your rhythm and feel at home in the Land of the Rising Sun. May you enjoy your internship journey in Tokyo!