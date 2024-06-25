Once Human is one of the latest trends on Steam and we are not surprised. It is a sci-fi survival game with multiplayer FPS mechanics in a post-apocalyptic world in which we can create our own weapons, our own farm and clash in battles with many players and NPCs. And there is also the possibility of creating content to share with other players. Basically a long list of what the average PC gamer normally likes.
The game is so popular that it has gotten the “Triple Crown” on Steamas it was the most Wishlisted game and at the same time the number one trending game with the highest number of concurrent players in a demo within 24 hours (released during the Steam Next Fest).
Certain, Hollow Knight Silksong has regained the top position on Wishlists, but Once Human is definitely the game of the moment.
Other issues of Once Human
With 300,000 users worldwide having tried the demo, this open-world survival game already has a good player base from which to create its own success with the full version. Once Human already has 15 million pre-registrations (the publicity at the Summer Game Fest helped)
In the two hours after the demo was released, NetEase said the game had 80,000 concurrent views on Twitch. However, it should be noted that pre-registrations likely also include signups from mobile devices.
In any case, it seems unlikely that the game will prove to be a failure at launch.
