Once Human is one of the latest trends on Steam and we are not surprised. It is a sci-fi survival game with multiplayer FPS mechanics in a post-apocalyptic world in which we can create our own weapons, our own farm and clash in battles with many players and NPCs. And there is also the possibility of creating content to share with other players. Basically a long list of what the average PC gamer normally likes.

The game is so popular that it has gotten the “Triple Crown” on Steamas it was the most Wishlisted game and at the same time the number one trending game with the highest number of concurrent players in a demo within 24 hours (released during the Steam Next Fest).

Certain, Hollow Knight Silksong has regained the top position on Wishlists, but Once Human is definitely the game of the moment.