They are preparing to spend 72 hours in survival mode at Lamotte-Tilly in the Aube. Before getting started, the 16 course participants review their package. They will spend three days and two nights in the forest, with an imposed list of equipment. Nothing more, nothing less. To subsist, to filter its water, to find its food … for many of these volunteers yet used to testing their limits, the experience is unprecedented.



“It’s really for discovery, because basically I’m a city dweller. But I wonder how we do once we are no longer in our comfortable environment”, Comments a participant. This is the first survival course organized by this association. Here, the instructors are firefighters, rescuers or former soldiers, to supervise a booming practice in the forest or in the mountains. “The goal is to learn, always having a safety net”, Explains another participant.