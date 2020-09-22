#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

His name was Ulysses, was 25 and wanted to join the army. To prepare, he had chosen a “bushcraft” course, a survival course in the middle of the forest. “He had registered for a course of less than 48 hours, in which we spent two nights in the forest fifteen minutes from Lorient (Morbihan) to learn how to make a hut, knots, what we teach the scouts”, details his uncle, Duc Ha Duong. But the workshop turns into a drama when the group presents a plant to the instructor to eat. He takes it for a wild carrot when in reality it is saffron enanthus. One is edible, the other fatal.

“They tasted it, and quite quickly, Ulysses passed out, had convulsions, and with a few others, they went to the hospital all night. Some came out, but Ulysses never came out. his coma and died in Lorient hospital “, testifies his uncle.

At present, anyone can claim to be an instructor and organize survival courses, because there is no legal framework. Arrived in France about fifteen years ago, especially with reality TV shows like “Koh Lanta”, these courses have become popular. Demand has exploded to such an extent that professionals are pleading for better supervision. “Too many people are improvising survival instructors, too many people are doing very borderline things”, laments David Manise, founder of the Center for the Study and Teaching of Survival Techniques.

The instructor of Ulysses was indicted for manslaughter and placed in pre-trial detention. Relatives of the victim have launched a petition to demand a law to regulate survival courses. The text collected more than 25,000 signatures in mid-September.