Polls, Pd tries to go back up, stop M5S



Has the stop in the polls on Brothers of Italy already ended? Like its leader, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, FdI was affected by a setback in the consensus for the management of the fuel dossier which led to the strike of the petrol stations. In short, the downturn could already be behind us.

The latest poll average processed by Political thermometer which includes surveys carried out in the week from 15 to 21 January by 5 institutions (TP, Swg, Emg, Tecné, Bidimedia) in fact demonstrates that after a break of a few weeks, Fratelli d’Italia is starting to grow again, albeit slightly.

Meloni’s party is still unable to reach 30% and stops at 29.7%, but the trend reversal compared to a week ago is evident. Among allies however, some declines are reported. The League goes from 8.9% to 8.7%, while Forza Italia loses a decimal and with its 7% remains well below the level reached on 25 September.

Quite sensational results among the parties of opposition. There is a slight recovery of Pd, which recovers from the historic minimum, but is still very weak, at 15.9%. However, the second party stops advancing, that 5 Star Movement who from September onwards had gained ground by riding the battle on the basic income and taking advantage of the chaos in the Democratic Party grappling with the primaries. The 5Stelle this week drop to 17.4%. The Third Pole grows and reaches 8.1%. Among the other formations, both the Italian Left/Greens and +Europe are on the increase and go to 3.4% and 2.6% respectively.

