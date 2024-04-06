Among the parties, the PD falls significantly below the 20% mark





Promoted government and in particular the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti. Former prime minister and leader of the M5S Giuseppe Conte was soundly rejected. In fact, 60.2% of Italians believe that the Superbonus has ruined public finances, exactly as the owner of the Mef has been saying for months. Only 39.8% of the sample think that it was a positive incentive for the country's economy. This is what emerges from the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general director of Lab21.01.

Not only. 59.7% of those interviewed believe that the Meloni government did well to scale back the Superbonus. Only 40.3% of Italians believe that the executive should have increased bonuses and incentives.

Between parties, in voting intentions, Fratelli d'Italia returns above 29%. League stable at 9th. Forza Italia continues to grow. New plunge for the Democratic Party clearly below the 20% mark. M5S at 15.5% slightly down. The Green Left and Action Alliance exceeded the 4% threshold expected for the European elections.