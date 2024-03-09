Polls, Brothers of Italy still in decline. Who goes up and who goes down. The tables

62.4% of Italians trust the police. A clear and clear absolute majority that leaves no room for doubt in the days of controversy raised above all by the left-wing parties, PD and beyond, due to the events in Pisa and Florence and also in light of the words of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella on the use of the truncheon. It is the main data of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general director of Lab21.01. Only 37.6% of the sample does not trust the police.

When asked if it's useful greater freedom or greater discipline and rigor for public demonstrations by citizens, the relative majority of Italians (45.4%) respond that it is fine as it is today. But between the two options, the request for greater rigor prevails with 29.7% versus 24.9% for greater freedom.

Between parties, the decline of Fratelli d'Italia continues, clearly below 29%. Lega stable and also on the rise Forza Italia. Pd over 20% and M55S over 16%. The Greens, Left and Action Alliance exceeded the 4% threshold expected for the European elections. Widely below Italia Viva.





