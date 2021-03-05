The polls show a clear trend for the state elections in Baden-Württemberg. Most recently, the gap between the Greens and the CDU has widened.

Surveys for State election 2021 in Baden-Württemberg suggest a continuation of the previous coalition.

suggest a continuation of the previous coalition. Winfried Kretschmann does not automatically stay that way Prime Minister .

. Other Coalitions in the Parliament are possible but far less likely.

Update from March 5th, 6:05 p.m .: According to a new survey by the ZDF “Politbarometer”, the Greens around Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann can gain another percentage point compared to February a week before the state elections. You come to 35 percent. The CDU around Susanne Eisenmann, on the other hand, loses 4 percentage points and only lands at 24 percent. It is followed by the AfD with 11 percent like last time. The SPD and FDP each get 10 percent of the vote, with the FDP adding one percentage point.

Institute date Green CDU AfD SPD FDP left Others ZDF political barometer 05.03.2021 35 24 11 10 10 3 7th INSA / image 02/13/2021 31 28 11 11 10 4th 5 Research group elections 5.2.2021 34 28 11 10 9 3 5 Infratest dimap 4.02.2021 34 27 10 11 9 3 6th

The current polls for the state elections in Baden-Württemberg in 2021: Greens are ahead

Update from February 24th, 1:30 p.m .: A new state parliament will be elected in Baden-Württemberg on March 14th. Surveys provide forecasts for the possible outcome on election Sunday beforehand. The Insa poll of February 13th currently sees the Greens ahead with 31 percent, followed by the CDU (28 percent), SPD and AfD with 11 percent each, closely followed by the FDP (10 percent). Other survey institutes are currently also showing this tendency.

The research group Wahlen and Infratest dimap sees the Greens at 34 percent – and thus estimate the gap between the Greens and the CDU greater than the current Insa survey. The polls show a close race between the Social Democrats in Baden-Württemberg and the alternative for Germany. The polls predict that the left will fail at the five percent clause.

First report from January 29th, 9.40 a.m .: Stuttgart – The state government of Baden-Wuerttemberg has been unique in Germany since 2011. As the only one who is green Winfried Kretschmann in a federal state the Prime Minister. As the father of the country, he has excellent popularity ratings. An election victory for the Greens is according to the Forecasts for the state elections in Baden-Württemberg * in 2021 still not certain. Who is ahead between the Greens and the CDU fluctuates from survey to survey.

On March 14th there should also be a close race between AfD * and SPD * give. Both parties can according to the Survey become the third strongest force in the state parliament for the state elections in 2021. Compared to the 2016 election, the AfD has been predicted to suffer greater losses than the SPD. The move into the state parliament appears for the FDP as relatively safe and for the party The left again as very unsafe.

Surveys on the state elections in Baden-Württemberg in 2021

Institute date Green CDU AfD SPD FDP left Others INSA / image 01/13/2021 30th 30th 12th 12th 8th 4th 4th Infratest dimap / SWR December 17, 2020 35 30th 11 10 7th 3 4th INSA / image 11/19/2020 29 31 12th 11 7th 5 5 Infratest dimap / SWR / Stuttgarter Zeitung October 15, 2020 34 29 11 11 6th 4th 5 INSA / image 09/10/2020 28 31 12th 12th 7th 7th 5 State election 03/13/2016 30.3 27.0 15.1 12.7 8.3 2.9 3.7

Forecasts point to green-black in Baden-Württemberg again

The situation is both comfortable and complicated for the two governing parties. A continuation of the government work would be for Alliance 90 / The Greens* and CDU * definitely possible. The two parties steer up together around 60 percent of the vote to – maybe even more. Both sides emphasize that there is no automatism for a continuation of the coalition. But Winfried Kretschmann and the CDU top candidate Susanne Eisenmann According to the surveys from Baden-Württemberg, the other options are running out.

Possible coalitions according to the polls for the state election in Baden-Württemberg in 2021

For Kretschmann would come arithmetically Green-red-red in question. Two things speak against the alliance with the SPD and Die Linke *. First, the Left Party is a shaky candidate for entry into the state parliament. The polls before the state elections in Baden-Württemberg showed it to be below the 5 percent hurdle. Second, Kretschmann has always been considered the green of the more conservative party wing. He would hardly be the man for a state government of this kind. In the year before the state elections, the FDP * was open to a coalition with the Greens. The liberals could just as easily orient themselves in the other direction.

The CDU is allowed to Black-red-yellow to hope. For this, Susanne Eisenmann needs an SPD that focuses on the role of Junior partners wants to get in the Union. That is also a very uncertain calculation, because the Social Democrats are looking to cooperation with the Greens. Neither the CDU nor any of the other parties are seeking a coalition with the AfD.

If you don’t yet know which parties your own wishes fit in, you can again ask Wahl-O-Mat about the state elections in Baden-Württemberg * in 2021.

As long as the forecasts for the state elections in Baden-Württemberg in 2021 do not show a clear trend reversal, everything points to a continuation of Green-black down. The main question that remains open is who will get the most votes and who will ultimately be allowed to nominate the Prime Minister. (rm) * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editorial network