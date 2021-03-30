In the election year, the parties look at the polls for the 2021 federal election and see significant changes in the strength of the parliamentary groups coming.

Berlin – The decision will not be made until September, but the federal election will determine the political debate long before that. While one party is losing potential voters, the other is seeing an unprecedented increase in numbers. The polls for the 2021 federal election suggest that there will be significant changes in the next Bundestag. It is completely unclear in advance whether the mood will remain stable until election day or whether it will even turn at the last second. The Union in particular experienced this year how quickly a solid starting point can end in a significant crash. Election research is constantly looking at the 2021 federal election, the outcome of which is anything but predictable.

“If there was a general election next Sunday, which of the following parties would you vote?” The major polling institutes regularly ask the Sunday question to sound out the mood in the country. These surveys are also an important point of reference in the election campaign for the parties. We show you the polls since the beginning of the election year 2021, as published by various institutes.

Survey on the federal election 2021: This is how Germany would vote

Institute date CDU / CSU SPD Green FDP AfD The left Others Allensbach March 24, 2021 28.5% 18% 21.5% 8.5% 10% 8.5% 5% ARD morning magazine March 19, 2021 29% 17% 20% 9% 11% 7% 7% Infratest dimap 03/04/2021 33% 16% 20% 7% 11% 7% 6% Allensbach 02/25/2021 37% 15% 20% 7% 9.5% 7% 4.5% Infratest dimap 02/18/2021 33% 16% 20% 8th% 10% 6% 6% Infratest dimap 02/04/2021 34% 15% 21% 8th% 10% 6% 6% Allensbach 01/28/2021 37% 16% 20% 6.5% 9.0% 7.5% 4% Infratest dimap 07/01/2021 35% 14% 21% 7% 10% 7% 6% Bundestag election 2017 09/24/2017 32.9% 20.5% 8.9% 10.7% 12.6% 9.2% 5%

Sunday question before the federal election in 2021: The Union is recording long-term losses

The Sunday question shows a changeable course at the Union. The CDU and CSU were partly well above their last election results, but partly also far below. The sister parties started the election year with positive numbers.

The approval for the Union had increased significantly in 2020, which was due, among other things, to the Corona policy and trust in the government. Over time, however, the tide has turned. Surveys on the federal election in 2021 showed a crash, especially in the spring of 2021, which was often attributed to a loss of confidence during the “mask affair”. In the period between February 4, 2021 and March 24, 2021 alone, the polls of the CDU and CSU fell from 37 percent to 28.5 percent.

Poll results for the federal election 2021: Alliance 90 / The Greens show the strongest increase

The Greens had better poll ratings than ever before. In the course of the election year, the party recorded values ​​of over 20 percent in polls for the federal election in 2021. In this year’s general election, the Greens could record the strongest growth of all parties.

Polls ahead of the 2021 federal election: the SPD continues to lose votes

The SPD is not really looking up. The party started the election year quite stable, but the Social Democrats are also behind the result of the last federal election in 2017. The long-term trend suggests that the SPD will achieve a result below 20 percent in the 2021 federal election.

Polls show AfD, Die Linke and FDP in parliament ahead of the 2021 federal election

The AfD has persisted in the Sunday question around 10 percent of the vote since the beginning of 2021. This means that it has more votes than Die Linke, which, however, should also clearly overcome the 5 percent hurdle. According to many polls for the federal election in 2021, the FDP will not make it beyond 10 percent and would therefore do worse than in the previous federal election.

Sunday question before the federal election in 2021: Which coalitions are possible?

The general election will be exciting. The collapse of the Union in the spring also raises the question of whether the next Federal Chancellor cannot come from another party and how the coalition will be formed in Berlin. Will it be a black-green coalition? A red-red-green coalition could also be mathematically possible, as well as the black-red-green alliance. In the end, the election research with the polls for the 2021 federal election only provides an indication of what it might look like on September 26th. Only one thing can be said with certainty before the election: Angela Merkel will be replaced as Federal Chancellor.