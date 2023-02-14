Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid are experiencing similar situations, but with all of this contrasting, the mattress team is experiencing an obvious drop in level and as of today they can no longer compete for absolutely nothing, for their part, the merenguen team has also shown a decline compared to the previous year, but with everything and that, Ancelotti’s men are still alive in the two weight tournaments, the Champions League and La Liga.
That being the case, both teams are already thinking about the assembly of the squad for next year and one of the priorities of the clubs is to sign a center forward, Madrid thinking of a rotating for Karim Benzema, while Simeone’s men are looking for a weight nine that you can solve from the beginning of the course. The two cadres from the Spanish capital are analyzing and have already sounded out the possible arrival of the same attacker for the upcoming summer market.
From England they report that Firmino’s entourage has already had a first contact with both clubs in Madrid, the two teams would have communicated to the Brazilian player their wishes that the former selected by Brazil join their squads next summer. Roberto ends his contract with Liverpool in June and although both parties are appealing for renewal, as of today negotiations are going very slowly, for which reason, colchoneros and meringues have decided to step on the accelerator for the talented player who is a member of the ranks of Klopp.
#Surveys #clubs #Madrid #Firmino
