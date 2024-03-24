Surveys, Italians' economic priorities and voting intentions. Tables





The absolute majority of 58.8% of Italians reject the economic policy of the government led by Giorgia Meloni. A surprising fact destined to make noise. A freezing shower for the Prime Minister and for the entire centre-right majority. This is what emerges from the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general director of Lab21.01. Only 41.2% of the sample promoted the economic choices of the executive.

The priority of Italians on economic matters is reduction of the tax burden. 30.1% of the sample of people interviewed think so. In second place, with 21.6%, work incentives. Evidently, putting the two data together, the Meloni government has not done enough to lower taxes, despite promises and announcements.

Between parties, in voting intentions, Fratelli d'Italia is at 29% and the League is stuck at 9%. Forza Italia at 7.3%. The Democratic Party returns below 20% and the 5 Star Movement drops to 15.7%. Among the other political formations, only the Green Left Alliance and Carlo Calenda's Action exceeded the 4% threshold expected for the European elections. Nothing to do for Matteo Renzi.