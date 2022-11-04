Polls, the problem for the majority is not the opposition but Silvio

The consent for the new premier Giorgia Meloni is on the rise and Brothers of Italy now it is close to 30%. His debut in the premier government pleases a 4 out of 10 Italians and the pitfalls for her – according to the Euromedia Research survey published in the Press – do not come from the opposition but by Berlusconi. For 27% of the voters the government led by the leader of FdI it will last the entire term but the Knight is a threat to stability of the executive. Among the many variables that could threaten the government in the next six months, the Italians point to the president of Come on ItalySilvio Berlusconi (20.4%) and le internal divisions to the parties of the majority (17.0%). The data that is surprising – even if not too much – is that 27.1% of the voters of Fratelli d’Italia (FdI) which does not find a trusted one in the blue leader traveling companion.

However – continues La Stampa – it is a magical moment for her, which is still in full swing honeymoon with a significant part of the country. Net of “abstentions” (34.0%), the center right reaches the threshold of 45.2% (Alloy 9.0%, Forza Italia 6.5% and Noi Moderati 1.0%), while the oppositions sail scattered, not only in Parliament, but also throughout the country. The Five Stars movement (17.0%) is ahead of the Democratic Party (16.5%) and together with the other political forces close to the center left they are looking for one new unit which, rather than deriving from their common projects or from their common vision of society, could be supported by the sole intention of being “against” the choices of majority.

