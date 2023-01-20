Surveys, Brothers of Italy falls below 30%. Here because

In the first Supermedia of 2023, compared to the last data recorded at the end of December 2022, there is a single rather striking change: the decline of Fratelli d’Italia, which loses about 7 decimals and returns below 30%.

The datum could be a physiological oscillation or an effective decrease in consensusperhaps following the increase in the cost of fuel which has generated various controversies.

It is nonetheless significant because it is the first trend reversal in many months regarding FDI. The positive news for the prime minister’s party is that there has been no significant progress for any of its competitors, either within the centre-right or among the main opposition forces.

Supermedia lists

FDI 29.6 (-0.7)



M5S 17.5 (-0.1)



PD 15.8 (-0.2)



League 8.9 (-0.1)



Third Pole 8.0 (+0.1)



Come on Italy 7.0 (+0.1)



Greens/Left 3.1 (-0.3)

+Europe 2.6 (+0.3)



Italexit 2.3 (+0.1)



Popular Union 1.4 (-0.3)



We Moderates 1.2 (-0.1)

Supermedia coalitions 2022

Centre-right 46.7 (-0.8)



Centre-left 22.0 (+0.4)



M5S 17.5 (-0.1)



Third Pole 8.0 (+0.1)



Italexit 2.3 (+0.1)



Other 3.5 (+0.4)

NB: the changes in brackets indicate the deviation from the Supermedia of three weeks ago (December 29, 2022)







