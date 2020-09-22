Surveys EK’s business survey: Business confidence in government weakened – “Yes, that little alarm signal is”

Bankruptcy fears in companies eased slightly, but a third of companies still estimate that operations will shrink in the coming months.

Business Confidence in the government and its ability to make decisions that promote entrepreneurship or employment has clearly weakened, says a recent survey of companies by the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK).

73 percent of the companies that responded to the survey described their confidence in the government’s ability to promote entrepreneurship as fairly or very weak. At nine percent, confidence was fairly or very strong. A month ago, the corresponding figures in the EK survey were 56 and 15 percent.

72% of companies, on the other hand, estimate that their confidence in the government’s ability to make employment-friendly decisions is rather or very weak. Eight percent described their confidence as fairly or very strong. A month ago, the corresponding figures were 67 and 8 percent.

Confidence Sanna Marinin (sd) to the government is still better than Antti Rinteen (sd) to the Board in September 2019, EK counts.

Companies also commented separately in the questionnaire on the implications of the decisions taken in the budgetary debate.

Thirty-one percent of employer companies estimate that decisions on budget cuts will weaken their employment intentions. Four per cent estimated that employment conditions improved. The impact on investment intentions was weakening by 38 per cent and strengthening by 4 per cent.

EK’s leading expert Jari Huovinen According to companies, confidence in the government has been undermined, for example, by the debate that preceded the budget crisis reduction of working hours and making redundancies more difficult. Dissatisfaction has also been compounded by disappointing decisions on the budget debate, especially with regard to employment measures, he believes.

As such, it is common for entrepreneurs and business leaders to be critical of political decisions, Huovinen reminds.

“But somewhat worrying is that that mistrust is so widespread now. Yes, that little alarm is if we think about the development of employment and what kind of belief our employer field has in the near future. ”

EC: n the survey also measured corporate sentiment in the midst of the corona crisis. According to the results, bankruptcy fears in companies have dissipated slightly.

Four percent of companies currently feared going bankrupt. A month ago, the reading was eight percent and in June, 11 percent. At the same time, about a third of companies estimate that activity will shrink in the coming months. Six percent estimate that operations will expand.

“The situation is still challenging for companies, but there are also positive signs. The clearest is the reduction of the threat of bankruptcy, ”says Huovinen.

According to Huovinen, it is noteworthy in the background material of the survey that the difficulties of companies have expanded more and more clearly from small companies to medium-sized and large companies during the summer.

“In relative terms, there are, in fact, a fair number of challenges in medium-sized and large companies. The difficulties in the export industry have been clearly reflected in the data after the summer, ”he says.

EK’s business survey was answered by 1,154 entrepreneurs and business leaders, all of whom are employers. The response time to the survey was September 17-18, 2020.