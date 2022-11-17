WhatsApp has released a new functionality that allows users to create and share surveys. Those of the iOS operating system were able to use the feature before, but now it is available to everyone.

Polls can be shared both in a group and in an individual conversation, with a limit of 12 different answer options. The votes are updated in real time and are not anonymous. Also, in groups, you have to be a chat administrator to post them. The company has said it’s a “fun and effective way to make decisions in a group without spamming everyone in the chat.” Some WhatsApp users on Twitter have described it as “the salvation of discussions” and “a blessing”. Although many have joked, this function can be very useful when making group decisions, such as the date, time and place to meet. And also to decide between different options.

How to create surveys

When opening the chat, you have to click on the + symbol that appears next to the tab in which messages are written.

In the tab that is displayed, where the Camera, Photos and videos, Document, Location and Contact options appear, there will be one more button in the list, which says Survey.

Then, in “QUESTION” you can put a single question.

In “OPTION” you can add up to 12 answers.

To create the survey, you have to press “SEND” (or on the button on Android). The feature is also available for WhatsappWeb.

You can follow THE COUNTRY TECHNOLOGY in Facebook Y Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.