TP Surveys: 4 out of 5 Italians against illegal occupations

A new survey by Political Thermometer addresses the issue of illegal occupations (after the Ilaria Salis case), of the limitations on short-term rentals, of Pride in Italy and, finally, of the release of Julian Assange (founder of WikiLeaks) who, after almost 5 years of detention in the United Kingdom, is finally back in freedom.

TP Polls: Italians Strongly Opposed to Occupations of Vacant Properties

Despite the sharp price increases and the growing difficulty in affording rent, a very large part of the Italian population is against the occupation of vacant properties. 58.2% consider them unacceptable and a violation of private property, and the ones who pay the price are the weakest who should have a home. Then there is a 23% who say they are against it but who consider it understandable in the case of public housing abandoned by the State. Overall, therefore, 81.2% of the sample is generally against or strongly against it.

On the other hand, 9.3% justify the occupation if the houses are actually empty, because “in Italy finding a place to stay is impossible for many and it is right to raise awareness among the authorities about this emergency”. Finally, 8% believe that it is justified only if the occupants are poor, people in emergency situations, or families with children.

Pride in Italy no longer makes sense to the majority of the population

Pride month is coming to an end, which every year sparks discussion and debate, between supporters and opponents, on the state of the art of civil rights. We asked our sample of reference if Pride still has a reason to exist in Italy. The majority says no. For 24% (almost one in four) they have never made sense and are public demonstrations that should be prohibited for reasons of decorum. Then there is a 29.8% (most popular answer) who say that there is no longer the discrimination of the past and who does not see the reason for such exhibitionist demonstrations that do not represent LGBT people.

On the other hand, among those who believe that Pride still has value in Italy, there are 22.9% who maintain that it is right as Italy is among the most homophobic advanced countries, and it is necessary for LGBT people to demonstrate as they see fit. Finally, 19.8% of the sample believes it is right to follow with Pride because “after all in many places they have turned into an annual festive event that involves citizens, not just LGBT people”.

In defense of Julian Assange

Finally, after 5 years of imprisonment in the UK, Julian Assange returns home to Australia. However, the founder of WikiLeaks had to plead guilty to the crimes ascribed to him. For 34.6% it was still an abuse, because Assange was forced to plead guilty, even though he was innocent, to avoid a serious sentence. Almost 30% believe that this is a good compromise, albeit belated, which rewards public opinion who fought for the release of a courageous journalist.

On the other hand there is only 7.5% who believe that Assange endangered many lives and that he should have received an even more severe sentence. 16.6% emphasize another fact: that in their opinion, “there was no persecution and that Western countries do not behave with the press like Russia or China”.

Although the case of WikiLeaks and Julian Assange has attracted worldwide interest, over 11.2% do not know the topic or do not intend to respond.