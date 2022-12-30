Supermedia Agi/YouTrend: in 2022 FdI boom, Lega and Pd crash

Last update useful to make a balance end of year on the consent to the parties: 2022 was undoubtedly the year of FdIwhich grew by more than 10 points in 12 months and is now clearly the first party, a growth which took place through an “emptying” of the League of equal size. In addition to League the other defeated party since 2022 is the Pd, down by more than 5 points. They grow slightly M5s (+2.2) and Third Pole (+2.6) while they drop a bit Come on Italy (-1.2) and especially theGreen/Left Alliance (-2.2).

SUPERMEDIA LISTS (COMPARISON WITH 12/30/2021)

FdI 30.3 (+10.7)

M5s 17.6 (+2.2)

Pd 16.0 (-5.3)

League 9.0 (-10.0)

Third Pole 7.9 (+2.6)*

Come on Italy 6.9 (-1.2)

Greens/Left 3.4 (-2.2)*

+Europe 2.3 (+0.6)

Italexit 2.2 (np)

Popular Union 1.7 (np)

We Moderates 1.3 (np) *

The Third Pole figure was compared with the sum of Action (3.1%) and Italia Viva (2.2%) at the end of 2021, while the Verdi/Left figure with the sum of Sinistra Italiana/MDP (3, 7%) and Greens (1.9%). NB: the changes in brackets indicate the deviation from the Supermedia of a year ago (December 30, 2021)

NOTE: The Supermedia YouTrend/Agi is a weighted average of surveys national elections on voting intentions. Today’s weighting, which includes surveys carried out from 16 to 28 December, was carried out on 29 December on the basis of the sample consistency, the date of creation and the data collection method. THE surveys considered were created by the institutes EMG (date of publication: December 20), Ixe’ (December 22), Noto (December 22), Piepoli (December 20), Quorum (December 16), SWG (December 19) and Tecne’ ( December 17). The detailed methodological note of each survey considered is available on the official website www.sondaggipoliticoelettorali.it.

