In Debatewe are committed to the representation and voice of the women in our society, that is why on the occasion of International Women's Day in a year of presidential elections in Mexicowe are carrying out a research project to hear your opinions and experiences on political issues.

We want to invite you to participate in our surveywhich addresses relevant questions about the current situation of the women and the political future of our country. Your participation is essential to be able to analyze the feelings of women, and thus be able to reflect all the voices and perspectives of women. Mexican women. You can find the link at the end of the article.

Please, in addition to answer the surveywe ask you to help us spread it among your family and friends, either on your social networks or groups of WhatsApp. We want to ensure that all women have the opportunity to participate and share their views on politics in Mexico and the next elections, before the March 8.

Together, we can make our voices heard and contribute to an informed and meaningful debate about the political future of Mexico. Thank you for being part of this project and for helping us spread this survey to all! women of our country!

THIS IS THE LINK TO THE SURVEY: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScSUmrECBCHoTuICQmDZOBUTWPUxufc8a-Jae0lgEc-fTUgVg/alreadyresponded?fbzx=6663930411752322515