Saturday, August 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Survey | Will a funny cash register or postman brighten up your day? Answer the survey about important good-day routines

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
Survey | Will a funny cash register or postman brighten up your day? Answer the survey about important good-day routines

If you feel that you have a good day friend who often improves your day, answer HS’s survey.

Will you stay? often to chat with a nice local store cashier? Have you developed important good-day acquaintances while jogging with your dog? Do you exchange messages with a familiar mail carrier?

According to research, everyday seemingly insignificant encounters have a positive effect on a person’s mood and may even reduce the risk of depression.

In addition, the so-called weak ties affect the fact that a person feels a sense of belonging to a place.

We do now talk about the meaning of small everyday encounters. For the story, we are looking for people who are good acquaintances who are important to each other.

In the form below, tell us what kind of meaningful good-day acquaintance you have, and also mention if you could be interviewed together.

The comments of respondents who left their contact information may be used anonymously in the story. In addition, the editor may contact respondents who have given their permission.

See also  Volkswagen is going the extra mile: even more electric cars

#Survey #funny #cash #register #postman #brighten #day #Answer #survey #important #goodday #routines

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Messi’s “madness” sweeps America!

Messi's "madness" sweeps America!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result