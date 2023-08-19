Saturday, August 19, 2023
Survey | What is your credit recipe that you rely on in the rush of everyday life?

August 19, 2023
Survey | What is your credit recipe that you rely on in the rush of everyday life?

After the holidays are over, many people’s lives become busier. Tell us what you cook when you’re on a tight schedule. Some of the recipes are published in Helsingin Sanomat’s story.

Clock approaches six and the stomach grumbles. Food must be available and preferably quickly, before hunger pangs strike. What is your go-to credit recipe when time is short?

HS is looking for everyday food recipes that can be prepared quickly. If you have one and are willing to share it, take the survey.

There is no need to write the recipe in the survey, but the editor will contact those who have left their contact information and whose recipe will be included in the story. However, let me know what you think makes this recipe good.

