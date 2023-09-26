Survey | What is the ugliest street in Helsinki? Answer HS’s survey

HS asks the opinions of Helsinki residents about streets that are not the most beautiful in the city.

25.9. 13:51 | Updated 9:21 am

What Are the streets of Helsinki not pleasing to the eye of the city dwellers?

HS previously identified the most beautiful street in Helsinki. The top three included Luotsikatu in Katajanokka, the well-known Huvilakatu in Ullanlinna and Pohjolankatu in Käpylä.

For example, beautiful streets were not proposed in the new residential areas.

Are there any aesthetically unsuccessful streets somewhere in Helsinki, where, for example, the architecture catches the eye in an unpleasant way, nature is completely absent or street works are tedious year after year.

If you can think of an “ugly” street, answer the survey below.