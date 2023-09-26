Tuesday, September 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Survey | What is the ugliest street in Helsinki? Answer HS’s survey

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
Survey | What is the ugliest street in Helsinki? Answer HS’s survey

HS asks the opinions of Helsinki residents about streets that are not the most beautiful in the city.

| Updated

What Are the streets of Helsinki not pleasing to the eye of the city dwellers?

HS previously identified the most beautiful street in Helsinki. The top three included Luotsikatu in Katajanokka, the well-known Huvilakatu in Ullanlinna and Pohjolankatu in Käpylä.

For example, beautiful streets were not proposed in the new residential areas.

Are there any aesthetically unsuccessful streets somewhere in Helsinki, where, for example, the architecture catches the eye in an unpleasant way, nature is completely absent or street works are tedious year after year.

If you can think of an “ugly” street, answer the survey below.

#Survey #ugliest #street #Helsinki #Answer #HSs #survey

See also  Frisbee golf | Reigning European champion Anttila fourth with Nokia: "It's amazing how many people have made it there"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Risk Management Strategies: Safeguarding Your Business’s Future

Risk Management Strategies: Safeguarding Your Business's Future

Recommended

No Result
View All Result