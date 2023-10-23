Survey | What is the most beautiful street in Vantaa? Answer HS’s survey

HS asks the people of Vantaa for their opinions about the streets. Which section of the road is particularly eye-catching?

Helsinki In recent weeks, Sanomat has identified the most beautiful streets in the capital region.

in Helsinki Luotsikatu bursting with art nouveau gems in Katajanokka, green Pohjolankatu in Käpylä and colorful Huvilakatu in Ullanlinna made it to the top three.

in Espoo Readers’ favorites were the seaside Souka promenade, the Jaakkimaantie filled with sympathetic houses and Menninkäisentie representing the old and traditional Tapiola.

Now it’s time to find out which is the most beautiful street in Finland’s fourth largest city, Vantaa. Although Vantaa may not be used to being considered one of the most beautiful cities in our country, there are certainly handsome urban or more rustic corners.

Tell us in the survey below if you know of an exceptionally wonderful street in Vantaa.