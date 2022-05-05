Thursday, May 5, 2022
Survey What is the best advice you have received from your mother? HS collects the wisdom of mothers, tell yours

May 5, 2022
in World Europe
Is your mother a casual enjoyer or does she always prepare for the worst? Tell me the most important piece of advice you have received from your mother in your life.

Mother’s Day is celebrated on Sunday, May 8th. Picture: MARJA AIRIO / Magazine photo

Katarina Malmberg HS

14:03

The wise counsel of mothers are often remembered for the rest of their lives. What kind of life guidance have you received from your own mother? Is there even a story involved in the advice? Has the mother’s instructions been helpful and in what situation? We publish mothers ’guides shared by readers in honor of Mother’s Day.

