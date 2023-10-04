Survey | What have you done for money? Answer the survey

What other than work have you done for money? Answer the survey and tell us about the situations you have ended up in to get money.

“Here we go again for the sake of money // Not for the love of Lajii, but for the sake of money // We need to get gore-tex for the kids // Because the streets are wet and slushy.”

This is how you sing about working Antti tuisku in his hit from six years ago Because of the money. The most common thing to do for money is probably work, but now HS is interested in other things that readers have done to earn money.

Have you sold an item you love to get some money? Have you given up your pet because it was too expensive to keep? Have you moved to another location or to a smaller apartment due to cheaper living costs? Have you committed a crime to make money?

There are many kinds of stories, and now Helsingin Sanomat is turning them into a story. Tell us about your experiences by answering the survey below.

The comments of respondents who left their contact information may be used anonymously in the story. In addition, the editor may contact those respondents who have given their permission.

HS’s principle is to ask the respondents of online surveys for their name and contact information, but these will only be kept by the editor writing the story. Quotations can only be used in the story from respondents who left this information.