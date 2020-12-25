Ob lockdowns really give more time to read? Some call it so, others so. Of all cultural products, books have always had the advantage of being available in quarantine and generally flexibly. We asked intellectuals and authors about the book that kept them particularly busy in the past year:

Peter Sloterdijk:

The imposed calm makes it possible to reunite with booking towers that one would otherwise rather avoid, such as Musil’s “Man without Qualities” or Thomas Mann’s Josephs novel. Few readers suspect that there is a work that dwarfs both.

We are talking about Albert Vigoleis Thelens “The island of the second face. From the Applied Memories of Vigoleis ”(1953), a book in which Cervantes, Grimmelshausen, Lawrence Sterne, Diderot and Jean Paul are also resurrected. This picaresque novel about the turbulence experienced on Mallorca during the 1930s proves that, despite everything, German can still be counted among the living languages.

Peter Sloterdijk, born in 1947, is one of Germany’s most famous philosophers. Most recently, “Making Heaven Speak. About theopoesy ”(Suhrkamp).

Anne Weber:

The last novel by Cécile Wajsbrot, “Destruction”, can be read like an echo of the year that is coming to an end. It tells of a future – hopefully not ours – in which totalitarian conditions prevail. What bridges the gap to 2020 is more atmospheric, the strong feeling of a threat from outside, the feeling of being at home, the loneliness.

And the awareness of a rupture; like the narrator of the novel, we remember a world that was just ours and suddenly seems far away. And like today, there is a glimmer of hope that we may wonder if it is not deceiving.

Anne Weber, born in 1964, won the 2020 German Book Prize for the best novel of the year with “Annette, a heroine epic” (Matthes & Seitz).

Rüdiger Safranski:

Every now and then I read in Marcel Proust’s “In Search of Lost Time”. In this Corona year, however, it worked particularly well. While reading, one only has to realize from time to time how Proust, in his cork-clad room, writing in bed, completely locked off and keeping a rigorous distance, creates an immensely spacious, ingenious and colorful world, plus the hum of endless conversations – everything sprung from it from this nutshell of retreat. At least as long as you read Proust, Corona loses its horror!

Rüdiger Safranski, born in 1945, is a philosopher and biographer of many poets and thinkers. “Hölderlin. Come over! into the open, friend ”(Hanser).

Marina Münkler:

“The snake in wolf’s clothing. The Secret of Great Literature ”by Michael Maar. Some books are captivating from the first sentence, some stay in your memory for a long time, some you put aside grumpily after a few pages.

It is difficult to answer why a story, a novel, an essay is fascinating or boring. And a long time ago literary studies got used to even asking this question. The Germanist Michael Maar raised it again and answered it in an elegant and entertaining way. And because this year was, or at least could have been, a year of reading, it is worth following his deliberations as to why that might be.

Marina Münkler, born in 1960, teaches literary studies in Dresden. Most recently, “Farewell to Descent. An Agenda for Germany ”(Rowohlt Berlin).

Dimitrij Kapitelman:

One sleepless night, after how many sleepwalking days at home, I read Isaac B. Singer’s “Passions”. More precisely the story “Sam Palka and David Vishkover”. Sam Palka is a Jew who came to America from Warsaw. And contrary to all probability, after years of hard physical work, by the millions. He hates his wife, however, almost to the point of moral bankruptcy. Just when the nouveau riche investor Palka wants to throw a woman out of her home in order to be able to build on the property, love does want.

The 26-year-old Channah Basha feeds and even pities Palka. After he introduces himself to her – for whatever reason – as David Vishkover, a poor sewing machine salesman. A lie from which Palka / Vishkover can no longer escape. Or want to. I don’t know exactly why this story concerns me so much. If I did, she probably wouldn’t concern me like that. Most likely because everything about human will is in it. In a year that seldom leaves our needs unsatisfied.

By Dimitrij Kapitelman, born 1986 in Kiev, will be published at the end of January “A Formality in Kiev” (Hanser Berlin).

Christoph Möllers:

Cormac McCarthy: “The Street”. People with developed literary taste don’t think it’s best: father and son wander through a post-acalyptic world on the run from a cruel death. I looked for and found in this book, during the first uncertain period of the pandemic, the consolation of imagining that anything can be much, much worse. The book looked so threatening that I could only take it in small doses and until this evening I will not read it to the end.

Christoph Möllers, born in 1969, teaches public law and legal philosophy at the HU Berlin. Last appeared “Degrees of freedom. Elements of a liberal political mechanism “ (Suhrkamp).

Sibylle Lewitscharoff:

“Late Guests” by Gertrud Leutenegger, a wonderful novel that spreads a disturbing darkness of Carnival over the light of the mountain world, frightened and delighted me, and above all deeply touched.

Sibylle Lewitscharoff, born in 1954, last published (with Heiko Michael Hartmann) “Warten auf. Judgment and redemption. Poetic strife in the afterlife ”(Herder).

Steffen Mau:

“Stern 111”, Lutz Seiler’s novel that was awarded the Leipzig Book Fair Prize, sheds light on the East German interim between the no-longer-old GDR and the not-yet-unified Federal Republic. In the 30th year of reunification, we find ourselves again today in an interregnum that discards old certainties and does not yet clearly reveal the new. An atmospheric novel about upheavals and transitions.

Steffen Mau, born 1968, is a sociologist at the HU Berlin. “Lütten Klein. Life in the East German Transformation Society ”(Suhrkamp).

Sandra Richter:

Stefan Zweig’s “Letters on Judaism”, edited by Stefan Litt: When it was politically serious and the last things were at stake, Stefan Zweig thought about his Judaism. In this difficult year, I was particularly concerned with this existential reflection: What can you believe is one of the decisive questions in a world that is developing rapidly and in which tomorrow we will again be faced with new fundamental problems that we do not even suspect today .

The literary scholar Sandra Richter, born in 1973, is the director of the German Literature Archive. Most recently, “A World History of German-Language Literature” (C. Bertelsmann) appeared.

Barbara Vinken:

Ralf Rothmann’s “Hotel of the Sleepless”. When we know her death, we know everything. Ralf Rothmann tells stories where the world not only lights up in the light of death, but life in death finds its truth and is fulfilled.

Barbara Vinken teaches general and French literary studies in Munich. Her essay “Bel Ami. We still live in this Babylon ”(Merve).

Herfried Münkler:

“Right Threat Alliances” by Wilhelm Heitmeyer, Manuela Freiheit and Peter Sitzer: the book neither comforts nor surprises with its results. But with its view of the threat to liberal democracy, it shows in great detail how strongly the alliances of right-wing extremism have developed in Germany and how far they now extend into the “middle class”.

It has long ceased to be a phenomenon from the fringes of society and the extreme corners of the political spectrum. Developments that we thought we could only observe in Eastern Europeans and in the USA can also be found in Germany. A warning and wake-up call.

Herfried Münkler taught political science at the HU Berlin. Coming summer will appear “Marx, Wagner, Nietzsche. World in upheaval “ (Rowohlt Berlin).

Markus Gabriel:

In response to the pandemic, I reread Camus’ “The Plague” (obviously) intensely to find that we are pretty much in such a scenario: Many people do not want to admit that we are exposed to a danger that knows no mercy and with whom we cannot negotiate. It only disappears after an existential decline. First of all, despair has to set in and man surrenders to fate that he is struggling with a higher power, which Camus describes as a “scourge” (fléau), only then does the vaccines help, at least that’s how Camus sees it.

Markus Gabriel, born in 1980, teaches philosophy in Bonn. Most recently, “Moral Progress in Dark Times. Universal values ​​for the 21st century ”(Ullstein).