Monday, January 9, 2023
Survey | What do you want to know about social security reform?

January 9, 2023
HS collects questions about social security reform and the current state of services in the capital region and Uusimaa, and looks for answers to them later.

3.1. 12:24 p.m | Updated 9:20

What you don’t understand about social security reform? Is there something in the current social and health services that makes you wonder?

Whether your question is small and mundane or big and shaking the whole society, send it to us.

We plan to later compile an article about the questions, in which we will look for answers. The story focuses on the issues of the capital region and Uusimaa.

You can leave your question below or send an email to [email protected]

