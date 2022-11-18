Survey | What do you think about taking care of your grandchildren? Answer the survey

Do you take care of your grandchildren regularly or occasionally? HS collects experiences on the subject.

Many grandparents take care of their grandchildren regularly or at least occasionally.

HS collects readers’ experiences of taking care of grandchildren.

Based on the survey, an article will be made, which will be published on HS.fi and possibly also in the HS Mejen perhe magazine.

The comments of respondents who left their contact information may be used anonymously in the story. In addition, the editor may contact those respondents who have given their permission.

We do not publish contact information, but HS’s principle is that the identity of the people quoted in the story must be known to the editor.