Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Survey | What did you remember about your first love? Answer the survey

June 13, 2023
Survey | What did you remember about your first love? Answer the survey

First love may be remembered even decades later. HS is now working on the topic. Would you be ready to meet your first love again?

Feelings are rarely as big as when you fall in love for the first time.

First love is stored in memories in a very special way, and the experience may still be moved decades later.

How much tension there was for that first kiss! How wonderful it felt to walk hand in hand, how painful the moments of separation felt!

HS is now doing a story about first loves and collecting readers’ experiences for the story.

Where did you meet your first love? How did the relationship start and how long did it last? What is special about the relationship that you remember and how did it perhaps change you?

And would you be ready to meet your first love again?

The comments of respondents who left their contact information may be used anonymously in the story. In addition, the editor may contact those respondents who have given their permission.

