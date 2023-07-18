Tuesday, July 18, 2023
by admin_l6ma5gus
July 18, 2023
in World Europe
Survey | What are your everyday little dreams like? Answer the survey

Do you dream of being able to read the whole book in one sitting or do your grocery shopping in complete peace? Or is it your everyday dream to get into a convertible or on a horse? Helsingin Sanomat talks about small everyday dreams.

Many of us can list his big dreams: if one day he would win millions in the lottery or if he had the time and money to go on a trip around the world.

But what about those little dreams? Maybe a busy family man dreams of having time to visit Prisma alone without the children constantly on their feet? Or would a young person eating lunch in a student cafeteria wish they could eat at a slightly more expensive sushi restaurant? Maybe the office worker would like to have a little tastier coffee in the coffee machine in the break room?

HS talks about what the small everyday dreams of Finns are like.

Tell us about your dreams by answering the survey below.

The comments of respondents who left their contact information may be used anonymously in the story. In addition, the journalist may contact those respondents who have given permission and ask to photograph those who would be able to realize their dreams.

