Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Survey | What are you grateful to your parents for? Answer the survey

February 26, 2024
Parental support is especially important as a child, but possibly also as an adult.

For, what kind of snacks you feel you got from your parents matters a lot. Childhood experiences affect, for example, what kind of people you seek company with throughout your life.

Parental support can be important even as an adult.

Do you have good parents? Or if you wouldn't say exactly that, what are you grateful to your parents for?

Answer the survey and tell about your parents. The comments of respondents who left their contact information may be used anonymously in the story. In addition, the editor may contact those respondents who have given their permission.

We do not publish contact information, but HS's principle is that the identity of the people quoted in the story must be known to the editor.

