Survey | Uutissuomalainen: One in four would send troops to Ukraine

Survey research|Supporters of the coalition and Basic Finns are most enthusiastic about sending troops.

About every fourth Finn thinks that Finland and other Western countries should send armed forces to Ukraine to support the country in the war against Russia.

The matter is clear from a survey conducted by Uutissuomalainen in June, to which one thousand Finns answered. Based on the survey results, about a quarter support the sending of troops and about 40 percent are against it. A good third of the respondents did not know how to take a stand.

Which a third man had a favorable attitude to sending troops, while a sixth of women supported it. The idea of ​​age groups was the most popular among those aged 30–59, and those over 60 opposed it the most. The supporters of the Coalition and Basic Finns were the most in favor of sending troops, and the idea was most opposed in the ranks of the Social Democrats and supporters of the center.

The study was carried out by Tietoykönen, and its margin of error is 3.1 percentage points in each direction.