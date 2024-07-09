Survey | USU: More than half of Finns estimate that Orpo’s government has succeeded poorly

Inquiry|Views on the government’s success clearly vary between different population groups.

News Finn based on the survey conducted, clearly more than half of Finns are of the opinion that the government of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) has succeeded fairly or very poorly in its work.

32 percent of the respondents assessed that the government succeeded very poorly and 26 percent fairly poorly.

A third of citizens see the government as performing well in its first year of operation. 7 percent rated the government’s success as very good and 26 percent as quite good.

9 percent of the respondents said that they could not take a position on the matter.

Views about the government’s success clearly vary between different population groups. For example, about two out of five men think the government has succeeded well, less than a quarter of women.

A thousand Finns responded to the survey carried out by Tietoykkönen between 11 and 18. June. The margin of error for the result is 3.1 percentage points in each direction.

Read also: Yle: The Government will abolish the citizens’ survey, which measured trust in the government