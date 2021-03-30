WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Sentiment rose American consumers In March, it reached its highest level since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, which supports opinions that economic growth will accelerate in the coming months, driven by more fiscal stimulus and an improvement in the general health situation.

The Conference Board said today, Tuesday: Its index of consumer sentiment jumped to a reading of 109.7 points this month, the highest level since March 2020, from 90.4 points in February.

But sentiment is still well below the high of 132.6 recorded in February 2020.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to rise to 96.9 points.