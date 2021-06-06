ofMarkus Hofstetter shut down

The Union is off to a good start and is expanding its lead over the Greens. Even with a direct candidacy for chancellor, the Greens have to take a setback.

Berlin – The Union is expanding its lead in the electorate just under four months before the federal election. This is shown by the Sunday trend that the Insa survey institute weekly for the Picture on sunday raises. Accordingly, the CDU / CSU currently (June 6) have 26 percent of the vote, one percentage point more than last Sunday (May 29).

The Greens, on the other hand, lose a percentage point and only come to 21 percent. This increases the gap to the Union in a weekly comparison from three to five percentage points.

17 percent would vote for the SPD, an improvement of one percentage point. The AfD remains unchanged at twelve percent. The FDP and the Left recorded a loss of one percentage point each compared to the previous week. The liberals get twelve percent of the vote, the left six percent. Other parties would vote six percent, an increase of one percentage point.

If the Chancellor is directly elected: Scholz overtakes Baerbock

If the Germans could choose their chancellor directly, Olaf Scholz would lead the race for the first time. 19 percent (plus one percentage point) of those surveyed would vote for the SPD candidate for chancellor. He overtakes the Green candidate Annalena Baerbock, who loses a percentage point and only comes to 18 percent.

Union candidate Armin Laschet remains stable at 16 percent. 36 percent would not vote for any of the three candidates

Note on the survey The polling institute Insa has for picture Between May 31 and June 4, a total of 1380 people were interviewed by telephone and online. The question was “If there were elections to the Bundestag next Sunday, how would you vote?” The survey shows a maximum margin of error of plus / minus 2.5 percentage points.

