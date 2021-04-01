LONDON (Reuters) – Thursday’s survey revealed that British factories It recorded an increase in orders in March, and is preparing for a gradual reopening of the economy after general isolation and closure measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic by hiring employees at the fastest pace since 2014.

The IHS Market / CIBS Purchasing Managers’ Index in the British manufacturing sector rose to 58.9 points, up from an initial reading of 57.9 points, and the highest reading in just over ten years.

It is expected that the rapid vaccination campaign in Britain against Covid-19 disease will lead to the recovery of the economy this year, after it declined by about 10 percent in 2020, the largest contraction in nearly 30 years.

The PMI survey revealed that new orders increased at the second fastest pace in more than three years, as companies prepare to lift lockdown and lockdown measures, which will mean the reopening of non-essential stores and outdoor hospitality venues, starting from April 12th.

Optimism reached a seven-year high, in line with other surveys published earlier today, and consumer goods production rose after suffering successive declines.

Exports remain weak, but they have also increased thanks to improved demand in Europe, Asia and the United States.