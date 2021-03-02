According to a survey, the popularity of GroKo crisis management has dropped from 73 to 35 percent. Far more people than last are in favor of easing.

For a long time, the majority of Germans stood behind the tough anti-corona measures.

In the meantime, according to a survey, the mood has shifted.

Sports events are at the bottom of the opening list.

Berlin – According to a survey, the Germans think it is time. For relaxation. For the first time since the tough lockdown * began in mid-December, the regular YouGov– Polls a majority in favor.

The polling institute determined on behalf of dpa: 43 percent think that following the federal-state summit with Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU *) this Wednesday (March 3rd) should be relaxed further. 17 percent are even in favor of a complete return to normalcy. The desire to relax is currently also reported msl24.de *.

Only 26 percent are in favor of retention, 9 percent for stricter restrictions. 5 percent did not provide any information.

Survey on Corona Lockdown: These three things are particularly important to Germans

For comparison: At the beginning, 73 percent were in favor of the measures taken by the federal and state governments. At the beginning of January it was still 65 percent. Before the last federal-state conference on February 10th, it was only half of the respondents – now the proportion is 35 percent.

What did the respondents want in the current YouGov– See the survey eased most urgently? An overview:

49 percent said opening stores is particularly important to them.

43 percent wanted less strict rules about how many people you can meet.

42 percent said that opening restaurants is particularly important to them.

Only then did schools follow with 32 percent, and politicians consider opening them up to be particularly important.

Opening up service companies such as cosmetic or massage studios is particularly important to 18 percent. This is followed by the possibility of doing sports, for example in fitness studios (16 percent). Attending cultural events (12 percent), traveling without restrictions (11 percent), staying in hotels (9 percent) and attending sporting events (5 percent) are at the bottom of the list of priorities. The respondents were able to name three areas that are particularly important to them.

Already possible again in neighboring Austria: Shopping. © Helmut Fohringer / dpa

Survey on GroKo in the Corona crisis: AfD and FDP particularly dissatisfied

The skepticism about the restrictions now outweighs the supporters of all parties represented in the Bundestag. The desire for relaxation is greatest among voters for the AfD * (72 percent) and FDP * (67 percent). They are followed by supporters of the Left * (58 percent), the CDU / CSU * (57 percent), the SPD * (54 percent) and the Greens * (49 percent).

Meanwhile, dissatisfaction with the federal government’s crisis management in the corona pandemic continues to increase:

7 percent rate the government’s actions as “very positive”.

41 percent rate it as “rather positive”.

25 percent said they were “rather dissatisfied”.

22 percent said they were “very dissatisfied”.

No information was given by 5 percent.

At the beginning of February, 50 percent were “somewhat satisfied”, in October it was even 57 percent and during the first Corona wave in April 67 percent. The YouGov poll is carried out every two to four weeks.

Meanwhile, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) is, according to a survey by the Insa Institute, for the Picture on sunday crashed in the popularity of the citizens. 56 percent of those questioned said they were “rather dissatisfied” ”with his work, only 28 percent are satisfied. With the work of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), however, 54 percent are satisfied, with the work of Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) 45 percent. 1016 people were interviewed.

