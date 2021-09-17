For the Union it seems easy to go up again in polls for the Bundestag election. Two other parties, on the other hand, are falling sharply in favor of the electorate.

Berlin – In two weeks it will be decided what the new Bundestag will look like – and thus at least indirectly who will succeed Angela Merkel in the Chancellery. Olaf Scholz and the SPD are still favorites – at least that is what current polls say about the federal election. In the past few weeks, the Union had to fight against a historic low in the polls. A recent poll by the polling institute YouGov shows unexpectedly good news for the Christian Democrats: things are looking up again. Another survey shows at least a stable trend.

The downward trend of the CDU and CSU in favor of the voters seems to have stopped for the time being: According to the survey, 21 percent of those eligible to vote would vote for the Union in a federal election this Sunday. This gives the party one percentage point more than in the survey a week ago.

New survey sees recovery for Union – FDP and left with losses

At the same time, however, the SPD also improved by one point and would still be the strongest party with 26 percent. While the Greens persisted at 15 percent on the Sunday question and the AfD at 12 percent, the FDP and the Left recorded significant losses compared to the previous week: The Liberals slipped from 13 to 10 percent, the Left fell from 8 to 6 percent.

However, the survey only reflects the opinion at the time of the survey: There could be a turnaround before the federal election, as more than every third voter is still undecided. According to the survey, only 62 percent of Germans have already made their final voting decision. The values ​​of the opinion pollers fluctuated greatly in the past few weeks. The second chancellor triall also follows on Sunday.

ZDF Politbarometer: No major changes on the Sunday issue

The ZDF “Politbarometer” from Friday (September 10th) also shows at least stable polling figures for the Union. Compared to the previous week, however, the research group Wahlen could hardly find any major changes: The SPD is unchanged on the Sunday question with 25 percent, ahead of the Union with 22 percent. The Greens would still come to 17 percent, the AfD and FDP also remain unchanged at 11 percent each. Only for the left is it one point down to 6 percent. However, 41 percent of those surveyed are still unsure whether and who they want to vote for.

When asked who the Germans would prefer as Chancellor, SPD top candidate Olaf Scholz is still clearly ahead with 48 percent, but loses five percentage points. CDU boss Armin Laschet adds three points to 21 percent. Green leader Annalena Baerbock comes in third with 16 percent. (dpa / sf)

List of rubric lists: © Dorothea Hülsmeier / dpa