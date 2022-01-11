Home page politics

A traffic light politician is almost as popular as former Chancellor Merkel, a new survey shows. The government coalition also retains a clear majority.

Munich – The former Chancellor Angela Merkel is still the most popular political figure in Germany after the end of her 16-year term in office. Another politician is now getting closer and closer to her and the gap is getting smaller and smaller, shows a survey by the polling institute Insa.

This is Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). In terms of popularity, it could soon be jostling for first place.

Lauterbach lands before Scholz and reduces the distance to Merkel – blow for Baerbock if popular

In the Insa survey for the image Former Chancellor Merkel had to lose two percentage points – more than anyone else. After all, it is still in first place with 57.2 percent. Merkel is closely followed by the traffic light Federal Health Minister Lauterbach. The epidemiologist also lost one point, but with 56 percent he is in second place and well ahead of cabinet colleagues such as Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) or Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens).

In the survey, Chancellor Scholz came third with 51 percent, while Minister Habeck came fourth with 46.7 percent. Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) landed in sixth place with 46.6 percent. Although he won one point, it was not enough to overtake CSU boss Markus Söder in 5th place.

Green politician and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock suffered a severe blow. With 37 percent, it could only come in 16th place. According to the survey, several ministers of the Ampel Federal Government, but also the former CDU presidency candidates Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen, are more popular than Baerbock.

Ampel defends a clear majority with over 50 percent – SPD and Union keep values ​​from the previous week

In addition, the Ampel coalition consisting of the SPD, FDP and the Greens defended its clear majority with 53.5 percent. According to the survey, a Jamaica coalition with 50 percent and a red-black coalition with 49.5 percent would also be possible.

If you look at the parties, you can see that the FDP has gained one point compared to the previous week, while the Greens have lost one percentage point. There is no change in the case of the major coalition partner SPD or the CDU / CSU. They keep their values ​​from the previous week – the Social Democrats with 26.5 percent and the Union with 23 percent. (bb)