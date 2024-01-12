Among the voting intentions of partiesFratelli d'Italia drops and returns below 29%

56.7% of Italians think that the Meloni government is under attack by the so-called strong powers, as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made clear in the press conference at the beginning of the year. 43.3% of the sample does not believe this and instead believes that the executive is in crisis. This is what emerges from the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general director of Lab21.01.

61.4% of Italians then think that the case of the Honourable Emanuele Pozzolo, protagonist of the New Year's shooting and suspended by Fratelli d'Italia, will not damage Giorgia Meloni in the European elections. 38.6% think that it will be a negative factor for the prime minister's party.

Among the voting intentions of parties, Fratelli d'Italia drops and returns below 29%. Lega down to 10.1% and Forza Italia up to 6%. Pd at 19.7% and M5S at 16.3%. Action beats Italia Viva.

