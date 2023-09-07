Friday, September 8, 2023
Survey | The decline of the global economy worries Finnish export companies

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
About one hundred companies responded to the Chamber of Commerce’s export manager survey.

Over 80 percent of Finnish export companies are worried about the global economy’s decline, according to the Chamber of Commerce’s survey of export managers.

The weakening growth of the global economy is also reflected in the growth expectations of export companies. Now only 44 percent of the respondents estimate that their exports will increase this year compared to last year, while at the beginning of the year still 64 percent of the respondents expected growth.

The Chambers of Commerce’s export manager survey was aimed at managers of companies engaged in significant exports, and about a hundred companies responded to it.

