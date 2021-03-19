Markus Söder see current polls ahead of the candidate for chancellor – the CDU / CSU is losing dramatically in favor of the electorate, currently only one government constellation should be possible.

Munich – The sluggish vaccination campaign, allegations of insufficient Corona support for entrepreneurs: inside and most recently the mask scandal. The criticism of the Union’s corona management is growing, but are the developments of the past few months also reflected in the favor of the voters? Like a survey by the institute infratest dimap for the ARD-Morning magazine shows the CDU / CSU is losing popular support. But a Union politician emerges as the clear winner from the survey.

CDU / CSU loses approval – Markus Söder is popular with supporters

While the SPD has already found its candidate for chancellor in Olaf Scholz, the Union supporters are still waiting for their top candidate. Observers expect a decision between Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder and CDU chairman Armin Laschet between Easter and Whitsun. If the participants in the survey have their way, Markus Söder should become the Union’s candidate for chancellor. More than three quarters of the Union supporters surveyed see the Bavarian Prime Minister as a “good candidate for Chancellor”; 51 percent of the general population share this opinion. Söder clearly prevails over competitor Armin Laschet. 22 percent of those eligible to vote and 30 percent of Union supporters are currently in favor of the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister.

According to the infratest dimapIn a survey, the approval ratings of the Union faction have dropped to their lowest level in a year. If there was a general election next Sunday, the CDU / CSU would be 29 percent. For comparison: In the last election in 2017, the Union received 32.9 percent of the second votes – at that time the worst result since 1949. In 2013, the CDU / CSU parliamentary group won 41.5 percent of the votes.

The respondents of the infratest dimap-In the survey, the Greens are the second strongest force with 20 percent, 17 percent would choose the SPD, the AfD would be eleven and the FDP nine percent. The left could celebrate entry into the Bundestag with seven percent. The polls should come as no surprise to the Union. The CDU already lost favor in the state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate. At the federal level, only a black-green government alliance would currently have a majority.

Corona policy: Almost a third of those surveyed would like tougher measures

The number of infections is increasing, but relaxation of the corona measures is still being discussed. According to the respondents infratest-dimapSurvey, the political decision-makers should: enforce a tougher corona policy. Almost a third of the study participants do not go far enough with the current measures to combat pandemics. That is twelve percent more than at the beginning of the month. 38 percent of those surveyed rate the current Corona measures as “appropriate”, at the beginning of March it was nine percentage points more. Meanwhile, a quarter of the study participants found the means of the corona policy too hard.

Although the Union is currently struggling with falling approval ratings, CSU boss Markus Söder has so far been harmed. It remains to be seen whether the mask scandal harms his standing in the Union. Most recently, the news hit the headlines that the public prosecutor was investigating the CSU politician Alfred Sauter. (jjf / AFP)