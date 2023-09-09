Superbonus survey: the majority of Italians are on Conte’s side

Superbonus yes or Superbonus no? Which side are the Italians on? According to the survey carried out by Roberto Baldassarigeneral director of Lab21.01, for Affaritaliani.itthere is no doubt about it. Yes to the Superbonus for 53.1%. In fact, to the blunt question of who is right between Joseph Contefather and staunch defender of the law, e Giancarlo GiorgettiMinister of Economy who bluntly criticized the measure, the interviewees mostly sided with the former prime minister and leader of the 5 Star Movement.

The measure launched in 2020, in a context of strong depression in the Italian economy due to Covid, provided a great incentive from the State in order to make properties throughout the country energy efficient.

The controversy reignited a few days ago when the owner of the Mef declared that “thinking about the superbonus gives you a stomach ache” because “it has negative effects on public finances, blocks economic policy” and “leaves no room for other interventions”. The five-star leader reiterated his position today: “The government’s campaign is a cowardly campaign to cover up its failures,” underlining how the Superbonus was “decisive for raising GDP by 11% in two years”.

The balance between the parties does not change in the weekly survey of Lab 21 by Roberto Baldassari, commissioned by Affaritaliani.it.

The survey was conducted from September 2 to 7 and photographs the voting intentions of the sample interviewed in the week that is about to end. Brothers of Italy Of Giorgia Meloni stands at 29.1%. There League Of Matthew Salvini records 10.6% e Forza Italia Of Antonio Tajani marks 7%. The Centre-right in total, adding the 0.4% of Noi Moderati, it reaches 47.1%.

On the other side of the field the Democratic party Of Elly Schlein is chosen by 20.1% of those interviewed while Greens and Left Alliance Of Angelo Bonelli And Nicola Fratoianni it stops at 3.7%. More Europe Of Riccardo Magi recorded 2.5%. The 5 Star Movement Of Joseph Conte recorded 16.1%. If you add the data of Centre-left and gods five-starred it reaches 42.4%.

