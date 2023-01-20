To this day, developing video game It can be a problem, and that is due to how easy it is for people to access social networks and verify what the creators of said works are doing. On the one hand, if it is something that they like, the ovations will not be missing, but if it is the case of something that they do not like, the coin turns to bullying.

75% of game developers responding to an industry survey said they believe bullying and toxic behavior is a “serious” or “very serious” problem. It is noted that the survey was organized by Game Developers Conference and your post Game Developer, surveying some 2300 developers around the world.

91% of respondents agreed that player harassment and toxicity was a problem in the industry. About 4% of those surveyed said that it was not a problem, while 5% indicated that they were not sure.

For their part, around 40% of those surveyed said they had been harassed by the players themselves or had seen it happen to someone on their team.

This commented one of the users:

I think setting boundaries clearly and publicly, as well as asking the community itself for help, can be effective. Big companies seem to fear that their toxic players will be their fanbase without realizing that they are impacting a much larger number of their actual fanbase.

It is nothing new that this type of thing happens, and more when the developers are of great caliber, one of the clearest examples was that of masahiro sakurai in Twittersince they began to bother him with the entry of characters to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This despite the fact that it was clarified that Nintendo he had chosen the fighters for the game well in advance.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: There is no doubt that this type of thing is the reason why having social networks is a risky sport, since anyone can send you messages and annoy you out of nowhere. However, it is necessary to have them too, more for labor reasons.