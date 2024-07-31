Survey | Student, Did you try cell living? HS is looking for experiences on the downside of cohabitation

Inquiry|A cell apartment is an affordable option for students, which can also be associated with challenges. HS is looking for people to talk about conflicts related to cell housing.

Life it’s not always easy with strangers. Students have rejected cell living for a long time because of its disadvantages.

In the future, cell apartments may become more popular than before, Helsinki student housing foundation Hoas forecast for HS on Tuesday.

Even now, the point about cell apartments has to be crossed out in housing applications more and more often, as if as a backup option. The reason is the government’s decision on cuts to students’ housing allowance.

Do you have experience of living in a cell in the capital region? Tell us about the challenges associated with living together in the survey below.