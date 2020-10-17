B.and health minister Jens Spahn had a survey among the citizens of the CDU chairman, but few good cards as a candidate for chancellor of the Union.

In a survey by the Kantar Institute for the Funke media group (Saturday), 22 percent said they were most likely to trust Spahn to become a good CDU chairman. However, the Minister of Health does not even apply for the party chairmanship, but instead competes in a team with NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet.

In the survey, 19 percent believed ex-Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz most likely to be a good CDU leader, 17 percent named Laschet and 8 percent named foreign politician Norbert Röttgen. A successor to CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is to be elected at the party conference, which has been shortened to one day in Stuttgart on December 4.

The situation is different when it comes to the question of which Union politician is trusted to become a good Federal Chancellor. In the Kantar survey, CSU boss Markus Söder is ahead with 34 percent, although the Bavarian Prime Minister repeatedly emphasizes that his place is in Bavaria. Merz only got 12 percent, Spahn 8, Laschet 7 and Röttgen 5 percent.