According to a survey, the health minister is no longer in the top 3. Left-wing politicians Sahra Wagenknecht are ahead of him, as is CDU party colleague Armin Laschet.

Berlin – It is not the first survey that shows a decline in approval for Jens Spahn’s crisis management. But one of the youngest: The CDU vice-president occupies the Focus-Ranking only 5th place out of 22 top German politicians surveyed. Last week there was still room .3.

“To what extent do the following politicians represent your interests?” Was the question from Focus and the polling institute Insa to 1501 participants between February 26th and March 1st. It was possible to award points between 0 and 300. The Minister of Health received 111.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), on the other hand, improved by 4 points and stayed in first place with 149 points, while Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) took second place.

SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz takes a poll in the corona crisis

The “winners” in this survey are the SPD and the Greens. SPD candidate for chancellor and vice-chancellor Olaf Scholz (120 points – 3rd place) received eleven points more than in the previous week. His party colleagues Kevin Kühnert and Saskia Esken improved to 13th and 16th place respectively.

The Green leadership duo Robert Habeck (plus 10 points) and Annalena Baerbock currently occupy 7th and 8th place.

Survey: Laschet ends up behind Wagenknecht, Weidel in last place

Where is the new CDU chairman Armin Laschet on this list? In 6th place – behind Sahra-Wagenknecht (Die Linke), who reached 5th place. Alice Weidel (AfD) came in last in the survey.

Spahn is increasingly under criticism because of the slow vaccination rate in Germany and the promised free corona rapid tests. On this Friday, Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) accused the federal government of “serious omissions”. He did not understand why the federal government did not act faster and more extensively, he said in the Stuttgart state parliament: “Unfortunately we are losing valuable time again.”

Spahn had previously stated in Berlin that there would be sufficient tests for all citizens from next week. That won't be the case everywhere on this Monday, but many federal states have announced that they want to get started.