Trust in the prime ministers has increased during the corona crisis. Markus Söder also benefits from this. But the CSU politician is not alone at the top.

Munich – The Corona crisis has presented leading politicians with unexpected challenges in the past twelve months. A test that could have led to the polls crashing. Instead, the opposite appears to be the case. Trust in the prime ministers of the federal states has increased significantly during the corona crisis.

In 13 out of 16 federal states, at least 60 percent of those surveyed rate the work of their respective state government positively, as a Forsa survey published on Wednesday on behalf of the broadcasters RTL and ntv shows. So most of the country heads do well. Approval is only lower in Thuringia, North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin, and even below 50 percent in the capital.

Markus Söder achieves top result: But two prime ministers are overtaking him

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) also achieved a particularly positive result. Around 72 percent in Bavaria are satisfied with his work. That is a plus of 23 points compared to values ​​before the corona pandemic. But this peak value is even exceeded by two of his colleagues. Because Daniel Günther (CDU) from Schleswig-Holstein overtook Söder with 74 percent. Hamburg’s Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) takes first place with 75 percent. Compared to 2019, the Hanseatic League has gained 15 points. The ambitious Söder has to be satisfied with a third place, but can claim that the increase in trust was one of the highest with him.

He is currently the most popular country boss: Hamburg’s Mayor Peter Tschentscher. © Axel Heimken / dpa

Will Markus Söder become Germany’s Chancellor? Survey sees him way ahead

So far, Söder has always turned down the question of a candidate for chancellor for the Union parties CDU and CSU or only answered very evasively. Should the Bavarian have ambitions to move to Berlin, at least in the survey it would not be bad for him. If he were a candidate for chancellor and the Germans could elect their chancellor directly, 36 percent of voters would vote for Söder. With that he leads the field.

For his Union colleague Armin Laschet, however, the results are less rosy. Only 22 percent would vote for the Prime Minister from North Rhine-Westphalia. If you compare the values ​​with the two weeks after his election as CDU chief, Laschet even lost six percentage points. According to the survey, 20 percent would vote for the Green leader Robert Habeck and 15 percent for the SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz.

For the survey, the opinion research institute Forsa asked around 2,500 people about their preference when choosing a chancellor. The data on satisfaction with the Prime Minister are based on a survey of around 8,000 respondents. (mam / AFP)