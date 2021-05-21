ofCindy Boden shut down

In surveys, the Union and the Greens continue to have a close race. For Chancellor candidate Baerbock personally, the political barometer doesn’t look that good this time.

Berlin – The strong upswing seems to be over for the Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock. After her nomination, she was allowed to enjoy rising polls – and her party even overtook the Union in some snapshots. But now at least Baerbock is personally experiencing a break in the survey.

When evaluating the ten most important politicians (“What do you think of …?”) In the ZDF “Politbarometer”, the Greens even had to cope with the worst value ever. On a rating scale from +5 to -5, it only achieved a value of 0.5 and sixth place. In the previous survey on May 7th, she still achieved a value of 1. For comparison: Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) remains the best-placed with an average value of 2.1. The scandal about Baerbock’s late-reported additional income fell at least partially during the survey period. Even with her advance towards short-haul flights, Baerbock had not only produced positive headlines.

The situation is different with the SPD candidate for chancellor. At the beginning of May, the Green politician was still up with the SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz. Now Scholz also loses sympathy and performance points in this survey and comes to an average value of 0.9 (5th place). Nevertheless, he is now ahead of Baerbock and Union candidate Armin Laschet (8th place), who in turn maintains his level of sympathy with 0.2.

ZDF Politbarometer: Baerbock loses points – Scholz strong when comparing the Chancellor candidates

Something has also happened when it comes to the question of who would like to be chancellor: Compared to two weeks ago, the values ​​of the three candidates in the pairwise comparison have drifted a little further apart.

Lash against Baerbock: 46 percent to 42 percent (beginning of May: 46 percent to 44 percent)

46 percent to 42 percent (beginning of May: 46 percent to 44 percent) Scholz versus Laschet: 45 percent to 41 percent (beginning of May: 46 percent to 43 percent)

45 percent to 41 percent (beginning of May: 46 percent to 43 percent) Scholz against Baerbock : 48 percent to 41 percent (beginning of May: 45 percent to 43 percent)

: 48 percent to 41 percent (beginning of May: 45 percent to 43 percent) Note: The missing value for the full 100 percent does not apply to the statement “don’t know”.

Scholz comes off well in the polls conducted by the Wahlen research group. However, in the Sunday question it cannot be seen that the candidate is pulling the party along – as CSU boss Markus Söder likes to emphasize in the struggle with Laschet.

Sunday question about the federal election 2021: Greens before Union – majority wants CDU / CSU-led government

When asked who the respondents would vote for if there were really general elections on Sunday, the Greens can keep their place at the top of the podium. You lose a percentage point, but you get 25 percent of the vote. The Union follows closely behind (also -1 percentage point). At 24 percent, however, this is their historically worst value in the Politbarometer. The SPD follows unchanged with 14 percent. Then the FDP (+1) and AfD (unchanged) with eleven percent each, the Left reached an unchanged seven percent. With these values, a green-black coalition and an alliance of the Greens, SPD and FDP (traffic light) would be possible.

Nevertheless, there is one consoling aspect for Union: the participants in the survey prefer a Union-led government instead of a federal government led by the Greens – with a clear majority. 56 percent (plus six percentage points) want the CDU and CSU to play the leading role, but only 38 percent (minus one percentage point) want the Greens.

Background to the ZDF “Politbarometer” from May 21st The Mannheim research group Wahlen carried out the survey for the ZDF “Politbarometer”. A total of 1,229 randomly selected eligible voters were surveyed by telephone (landline and mobile) from May 18 to 20, 2021. The survey is representative of the eligible population in Germany. The error range is up to plus / minus three percentage points.

Kantar survey for comparison: Union before the Greens

The fact that surveys are a snapshot that can differ slightly depending on the group surveyed can be seen in a recent survey by the Kantar opinion research institute for the news magazine Focus. Here the Union is in the lead again compared to the previous week. If the general election were on Sunday, the CDU and CSU would receive 26 percent of the vote, followed by the Greens with 24 percent. The SPD lands at 14 percent, the FDP and AfD at 11 percent each, and the Left at 8 percent. A total of 1,445 people were interviewed for this representative survey between May 11 and May 18, 2021. And also an Insa survey recently saw the Union in the lead again. (cibo)